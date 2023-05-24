Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $33,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,495,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,340,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

