Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ 6th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 5.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,603,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.