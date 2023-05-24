Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 5,785,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,622,104. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.