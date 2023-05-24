Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.05. 10,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 36,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Kintara Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.93.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.84). As a group, research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.