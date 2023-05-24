Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.05. 10,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 36,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.84). As a group, research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 478,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

