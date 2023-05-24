Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up to $19.27

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $22.32. Kohl’s shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 10,726,056 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Kohl’s Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 822.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 901,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,220,000 after acquiring an additional 803,765 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $5,631,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,940,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,299,000 after acquiring an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

