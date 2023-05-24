Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up to $19.27

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSSGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $22.32. Kohl’s shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 10,726,056 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Kohl’s Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 822.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 901,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,220,000 after acquiring an additional 803,765 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $5,631,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,940,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,299,000 after acquiring an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

