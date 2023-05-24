Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.21% of Korn Ferry worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,975,000 after buying an additional 253,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,061,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after buying an additional 170,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,440,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 103,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Articles

