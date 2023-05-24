Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Raised by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.43. The company had a trading volume of 343,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $600.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $519.50 and its 200-day moving average is $486.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.