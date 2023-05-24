Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $118.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $115.31. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.24.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,928,000 after purchasing an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

