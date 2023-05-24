Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Shares Down 52.9%

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 52.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 41,620,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,857% from the average daily volume of 2,126,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

