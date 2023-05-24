Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,491,646 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises about 18.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $87,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 14,846 shares worth $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406,644. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.