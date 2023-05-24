Larry L. Wood Sells 6,421 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,085. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

