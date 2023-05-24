Larry L. Wood Sells 6,421 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,085. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
