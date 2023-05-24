LEMONCHAIN Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $766.27 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

