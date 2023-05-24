Lewis Wilks Purchases 2,500 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) Director Lewis Wilks acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lewis Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Lewis Wilks acquired 20,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00.

urban-gro Stock Performance

UGRO opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in urban-gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in urban-gro by 68.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in urban-gro by 69.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in urban-gro by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

