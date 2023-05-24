Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $180.73

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.73 and traded as low as $156.40. Li Ning shares last traded at $159.48, with a volume of 5,180 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LNNGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Ning in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Li Ning Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.20.
About Li Ning
Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.
