Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.52

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.52 and traded as high as $29.33. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 615,608 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $474.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

