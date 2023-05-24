LogiTron (LTR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

LogiTron (LTR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One LogiTron token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. LogiTron has a total market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $17.05 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 51.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LogiTron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LogiTron Profile

LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogiTron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogiTron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LogiTron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogiTron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.