London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Down 1%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.14 and last traded at $104.44. 1,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.49.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60.
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
