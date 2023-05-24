Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $13.20-13.60 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $206.65 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,537,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,458,000 after buying an additional 122,164 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.68.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

