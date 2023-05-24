Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Lowered to $229.00 at Truist Financial

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOW. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE LOW traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.21. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

