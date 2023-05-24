Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Luna Innovations Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.59 million, a PE ratio of -125.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 340,907 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6,868.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

