LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Shares Down 1.9%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.68 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.26). 5,037,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,959,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.20 ($1.28).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.19) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

LXI REIT Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,124.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.69.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.