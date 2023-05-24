Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after buying an additional 513,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,717,000 after buying an additional 416,986 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,630,000 after purchasing an additional 379,615 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.91. 547,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

