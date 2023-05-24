Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Dover by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Dover by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Insider Activity

Dover Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

