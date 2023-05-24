Marc Fredman Sells 3,038 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,896.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,762.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Fredman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 1,413,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,012,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $23,681,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 1,360,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,384,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 1,330,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.