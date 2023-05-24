Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises approximately 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Markel worth $73,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Markel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Markel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Markel by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Markel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Markel

MKL opened at $1,331.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,311.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,319.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.