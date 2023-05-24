Martin Brand Buys 8,623 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand bought 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,390 ($104.35) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($899,837.94).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand bought 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,440 ($104.98) per share, with a total value of £480,236 ($597,308.46).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.74), for a total transaction of £1,784,303.40 ($2,219,282.84).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($105.58), for a total transaction of £939,222.96 ($1,168,187.76).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand purchased 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,518 ($105.95) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($574,223.38).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand purchased 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,363 ($104.02) per share, with a total value of £753,924.45 ($937,716.98).

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand purchased 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,333 ($103.64) per share, with a total value of £480,480.78 ($597,612.91).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand purchased 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,328 ($103.58) per share, with a total value of £335,285.28 ($417,021.49).

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand purchased 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,169 ($101.60) per share, with a total value of £266,064.33 ($330,925.78).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand purchased 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,002 ($99.53) per share, with a total value of £1,087,071.70 ($1,352,079.23).

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand purchased 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,058 ($100.22) per share, with a total value of £845,687.10 ($1,051,849.63).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,478 ($105.45) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,612 ($107.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,055.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,039.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,734.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,642.86%.

LSEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.38) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($118.78) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.11) to GBX 9,900 ($123.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.60) to £102 ($126.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.88).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

See Also

