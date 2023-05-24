Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Copperleaf Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Copperleaf Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MA traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.14. 683,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.39 and a 200 day moving average of $361.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.