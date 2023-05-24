Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Mativ Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MATV opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mativ will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mativ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mativ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

