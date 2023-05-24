Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.
Mativ Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:MATV opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mativ will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Mativ Company Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.
