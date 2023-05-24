Medicure (CVE:MPH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.16

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as low as C$1.11. Medicure shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 4,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of C$6.32 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post 0.0823442 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

