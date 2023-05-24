Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.71. 3,027,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,997. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.06.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

