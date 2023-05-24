Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 3,591,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,549,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,248,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,295 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,809,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.