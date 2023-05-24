Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.79. 28,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 54,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.3172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.