Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.08 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,128 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $355,397.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,145 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

