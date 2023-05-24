Metahero Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $25.31 million and approximately $285,820.68 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025591 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

