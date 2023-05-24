MetisDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.98 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $21.09 or 0.00078945 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $94.04 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00025116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,725.95 or 1.00046520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.89329288 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,653,796.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.