MFN Partners Management LP Sells 1,000,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

MFN Partners Management LP decreased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of MFN Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MFN Partners Management LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $28,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. 1,956,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,042. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on STNE. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.