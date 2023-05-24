Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 213,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

