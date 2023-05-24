Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $423,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

