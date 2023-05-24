Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $325,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,447,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Corteva by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,110,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 806,517 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

