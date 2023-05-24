Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

