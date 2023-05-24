Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $522.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $522.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

MPWR stock opened at $423.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.45. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after acquiring an additional 130,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

