Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $55,430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $37,495,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

MCO stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.25. 345,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.