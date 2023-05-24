MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Down 3%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.73. 324,149 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 251,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

