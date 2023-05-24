Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading Down 3%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.79. 87,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 240,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
