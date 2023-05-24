Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading Down 3%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.79. 87,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 240,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Motus GI Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Motus GI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

