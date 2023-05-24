MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $94.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

