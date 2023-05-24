MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 2.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of MSCI worth $35,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in MSCI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in MSCI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MSCI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $453.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.63 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.88 and a 200-day moving average of $509.54.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

