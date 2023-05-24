M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,726 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises approximately 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of M&T Bank worth $68,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

