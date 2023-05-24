Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells $1,099,032.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mueller Industries Stock Performance
Mueller Industries stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.33. 165,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,699. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $80.10.
Mueller Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
