Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Issues Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.
Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of NNOX opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
