Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Issues Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NNOX opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nano-X Imaging

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

