Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Posts Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 1,034.37%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nano-X Imaging

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.